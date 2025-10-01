Perigon Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF $UITB

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldstein Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 9,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 32,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Ferguson Shapiro LLC increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 22,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 25,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ UITB opened at $47.52 on Wednesday. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.37 and a 52 week high of $48.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a $0.1616 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. This is an increase from VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

