Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $274,000 Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. $PHM

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,596 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 3.2% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 15.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 1.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 6.3% in the first quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PHM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.46.

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $132.16 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.07 and a fifty-two week high of $149.47.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.11. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 15.50%.The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.83 EPS. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 6.58%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

