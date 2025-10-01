Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 374 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,037 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 17.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,121,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,360,413,000 after buying an additional 4,946,101 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,055,088 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $518,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,815 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,997,575 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $510,850,000 after purchasing an additional 192,148 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,912,392 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $372,134,000 after purchasing an additional 15,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,017,638 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $257,834,000 after purchasing an additional 45,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ross Stores from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.67.

Ross Stores Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $152.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.37 and its 200 day moving average is $139.45. The company has a market cap of $49.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.36 and a 1 year high of $158.69.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 9.60%.The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 9th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 25.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Karen Sykes sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $607,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 106,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,149,236.88. This trade represents a 3.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 39,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $5,745,246.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 157,153 shares in the company, valued at $22,944,338. This represents a 20.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,283 shares of company stock worth $6,789,418. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

