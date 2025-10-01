Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 908 F5, Inc. $FFIV

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 908 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in F5 by 2.5% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,805 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of F5 by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 451 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 6.3% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 845 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of F5 by 0.4% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,210 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in F5 by 4.6% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.14, for a total value of $400,582.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,942,545.42. The trade was a 1.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.73, for a total value of $417,206.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,411,101.27. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,645 shares of company stock valued at $3,379,749 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

F5 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $323.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.08. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $213.24 and a one year high of $337.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $317.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.12.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The network technology company reported $4.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $780.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.64 million. F5 had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 22.06%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. F5 has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.240-15.380 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.870-3.990 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of F5 from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on F5 from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on F5 from $314.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays raised their target price on F5 from $274.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of F5 in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, F5 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.89.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Articles

