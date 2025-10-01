Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 726 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. $SWKS

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 18.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,227 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.8% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 16,958 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 861 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,732 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.8% in the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 12,245 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SWKS shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $72.87.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $76.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $47.93 and a one year high of $101.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS. Analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 26th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 113.60%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

