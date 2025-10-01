Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Short Interest Update

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 104,000 shares, an increase of 781.4% from the August 31st total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 269,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 269,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP grew its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 394.6% in the 1st quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 3,952 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 26,550 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000.

Pioneer High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PHT opened at $8.29 on Wednesday. Pioneer High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.95.

Pioneer High Income Fund Announces Dividend

Pioneer High Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th.

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

