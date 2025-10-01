Porch Group, Inc. $PRCH Shares Sold by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC reduced its position in shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Porch Group were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Porch Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 48,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Porch Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Porch Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Porch Group by 112.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Porch Group by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares in the last quarter. 48.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Porch Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research cut Porch Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. B. Riley started coverage on Porch Group in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Porch Group in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Porch Group in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.56.

Insider Transactions at Porch Group

In related news, Director Rachel Lam sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $380,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 177,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,243.11. The trade was a 12.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Regi Vengalil sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $728,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 165,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,019,434.60. The trade was a 19.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,000 shares of company stock worth $3,019,700. 23.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Porch Group Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ PRCH opened at $16.78 on Wednesday. Porch Group, Inc. has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $19.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 2.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.51.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $119.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.06 million. Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 12.82%. Porch Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Porch Group Profile

(Free Report)

Porch Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vertical software and insurance platform in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to inspection, mortgage, and title companies on a subscription and transactional basis, as well as move and post-move services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.