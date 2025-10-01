PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation $PRCT Stake Boosted by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 7,021.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 422,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,607,000 after purchasing an additional 42,791 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PROCEPT BioRobotics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRCT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $75.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Down 2.2%

PROCEPT BioRobotics stock opened at $35.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.21 and a quick ratio of 7.86. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $35.29 and a fifty-two week high of $103.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.79.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $79.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.67 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 30.60% and a negative return on equity of 23.73%. The business’s revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Profile

(Free Report)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.