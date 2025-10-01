Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $3.30 Million Holdings in Axis Capital Holdings Limited $AXS

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Axis Capital were worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Axis Capital by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 25,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axis Capital Price Performance

Shares of AXS stock opened at $95.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $77.21 and a 12 month high of $107.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.77.

Axis Capital Announces Dividend

Axis Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.41. Axis Capital had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 14.30%.The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Axis Capital in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered Axis Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Axis Capital from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Axis Capital from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Axis Capital news, Director Henry B. Smith sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total value of $345,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 47,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,666,597.65. This trade represents a 6.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Draper sold 4,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.57, for a total value of $420,038.85. Following the transaction, the insider owned 16,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,366.33. This trade represents a 20.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,205 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,048 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Axis Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

