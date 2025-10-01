Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $3.64 Million Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. $CLH

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $3,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLH. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Clean Harbors by 13,241.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 82,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,278,000 after purchasing an additional 81,966 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Clean Harbors by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in Clean Harbors by 119,600.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP increased its position in Clean Harbors by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 120,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,744,000 after purchasing an additional 10,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Clean Harbors by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $232.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $238.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.15. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $178.29 and a twelve month high of $267.11. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.03. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 6.48%.The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $268.00 price target on Clean Harbors and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $254.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Clean Harbors

Insider Activity at Clean Harbors

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.64, for a total value of $195,323.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,310,232.32. This represents a 7.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Louis Battles purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $233.50 per share, with a total value of $467,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 82,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,359,718.50. This represents a 2.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Harbors

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.