Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $3.97 Million Position in APi Group Corporation $APG

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in APi Group were worth $3,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APG. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in APi Group by 78.0% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 8,911,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903,632 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 75.3% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,767,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,783 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 479,614.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,878,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877,685 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 114.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,802,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 36.9% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,521,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.67 price objective on shares of APi Group in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of APi Group in a research note on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of APi Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen raised APi Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Research cut APi Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

APi Group stock opened at $34.37 on Wednesday. APi Group Corporation has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $36.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.41 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.09 and a 200-day moving average of $31.14.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 3.35%.APi Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. APi Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that APi Group Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO James Arseniadis sold 4,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $171,345.34. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,116 shares in the company, valued at $428,664.08. This represents a 28.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total value of $41,568,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,868,790 shares in the company, valued at $688,254,885.60. The trade was a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,789,843 shares of company stock worth $62,262,672. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

