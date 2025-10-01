Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 473 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,107 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $3,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 416.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,829,780 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $570,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282,300 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,899.2% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 630,566 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $127,097,000 after purchasing an additional 599,025 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,850,223 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,179,171,000 after purchasing an additional 471,217 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 24,140.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 291,859 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $58,827,000 after acquiring an additional 290,655 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,734,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

NYSE:DKS opened at $222.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.37 and a 1-year high of $254.60.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 8.52%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.900-14.500 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a $1.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $4.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Navdeep Gupta sold 13,334 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $3,000,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 74,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,749,900. The trade was a 15.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 32.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Citigroup upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a $177.00 target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DICK’S Sporting Goods

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Free Report)

DICK’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.