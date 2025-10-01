Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 911 Shares of Pool Corporation $POOL

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Pool were worth $3,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 471.4% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Pool during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Pool by 790.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in Pool by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

POOL opened at $310.07 on Wednesday. Pool Corporation has a 1-year low of $282.22 and a 1-year high of $395.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $316.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.08.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.05. Pool had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.99 EPS. Pool’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Pool has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.700-11.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pool Corporation will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

POOL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $322.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.14.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

