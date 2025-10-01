Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 969 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $3,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HII. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,986,000 after purchasing an additional 5,962 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.9% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 8,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. TD Cowen raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $235.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.43.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $287.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $270.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.88 and a 12-month high of $293.14.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.38 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 40.42%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.