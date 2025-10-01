RB Global, Inc. $RBA Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in RB Global were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in RB Global by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RB Global by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RB Global by 10.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in RB Global by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 3,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fullcircle Wealth LLC increased its holdings in RB Global by 5.5% in the first quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RBA stock opened at $108.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 53.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.53. RB Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.55 and a fifty-two week high of $119.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. RB Global had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. RB Global’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from RB Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. RB Global’s payout ratio is 61.39%.

RBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on RB Global from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on RB Global from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of RB Global from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of RB Global from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of RB Global from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.33.

In related news, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 45,658 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $5,022,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 107,569 shares in the company, valued at $11,832,590. The trade was a 29.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $814,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 24,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,140. This represents a 22.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,209 shares of company stock valued at $6,090,521 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

