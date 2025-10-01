Reviewing Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) and Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Free Report) and Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Big 5 Sporting Goods and Arhaus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Big 5 Sporting Goods 0 0 0 0 0.00 Arhaus 0 13 4 0 2.24

Arhaus has a consensus target price of $10.92, suggesting a potential upside of 2.76%. Given Arhaus’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Arhaus is more favorable than Big 5 Sporting Goods.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Big 5 Sporting Goods $795.47 million 0.04 -$69.07 million ($4.20) -0.34 Arhaus $1.27 billion 1.18 $68.55 million $0.50 21.26

This table compares Big 5 Sporting Goods and Arhaus”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Arhaus has higher revenue and earnings than Big 5 Sporting Goods. Big 5 Sporting Goods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arhaus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.0% of Big 5 Sporting Goods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.9% of Arhaus shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Big 5 Sporting Goods shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Arhaus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Big 5 Sporting Goods and Arhaus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Big 5 Sporting Goods -12.14% -39.67% -10.70% Arhaus 5.33% 20.08% 5.62%

Risk & Volatility

Big 5 Sporting Goods has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arhaus has a beta of 2.59, indicating that its stock price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Arhaus beats Big 5 Sporting Goods on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. The company also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation. It also provides private label items, such as shoes, apparel, camping equipment, fishing supplies, and snow sport equipment. The company sells private label merchandise under its trademarks comprising Golden Bear, Harsh, Pacifica, and Rugged Exposure. It also operates an e-commerce platform under the Big 5 Sporting Goods name. Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

About Arhaus

Arhaus, Inc. operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits. It offers lighting products, including various distinct and artistic lighting fixtures comprising chandeliers, pendants, table and floor lamps, and sconces; textile products, such as handcrafted indoor and outdoor rugs, bed linens, and pillows and throws; and décor products, including various wall art to mirrors, vases to candles, and other decorative accessories. The company distributes its products through an omni-channel model comprising showrooms, e-commerce platform, print and digital media, and in-home designer services. Arhaus, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Boston Heights, Ohio.

