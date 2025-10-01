Reviewing Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) and EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) and EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Essential Properties Realty Trust has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EPR Properties has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Essential Properties Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. EPR Properties pays an annual dividend of $3.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Essential Properties Realty Trust pays out 101.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. EPR Properties pays out 174.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Essential Properties Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and EPR Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Essential Properties Realty Trust 44.48% 6.20% 3.78% EPR Properties 25.28% 7.66% 3.21%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Essential Properties Realty Trust and EPR Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Essential Properties Realty Trust and EPR Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Essential Properties Realty Trust 0 2 9 0 2.82 EPR Properties 0 5 2 1 2.50

Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $35.18, indicating a potential upside of 18.10%. EPR Properties has a consensus target price of $59.36, indicating a potential upside of 2.34%. Given Essential Properties Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Essential Properties Realty Trust is more favorable than EPR Properties.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Essential Properties Realty Trust and EPR Properties”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Essential Properties Realty Trust $503.26 million 11.73 $203.00 million $1.18 25.25 EPR Properties $698.07 million 6.32 $146.07 million $2.03 28.57

Essential Properties Realty Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EPR Properties. Essential Properties Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EPR Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.0% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.7% of EPR Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of EPR Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Essential Properties Realty Trust beats EPR Properties on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis. As of December 31, 2021, it had a portfolio of 1, 451 properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

About EPR Properties

(Get Free Report)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money. We have total assets of approximately $5.7 billion (after accumulated depreciation of approximately $1.4 billion) across 44 states. We adhere to rigorous underwriting and investing criteria centered on key industry, property and tenant level cash flow standards. We believe our focused approach provides a competitive advantage and the potential for stable and attractive returns.

