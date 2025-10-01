Reviewing Himalaya Technologies (OTCMKTS:HMLA) and Community Financial System (NYSE:CBU)

Himalaya Technologies (OTCMKTS:HMLA – Get Free Report) and Community Financial System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.8% of Community Financial System shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Community Financial System shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Himalaya Technologies has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Financial System has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Himalaya Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00 Community Financial System 0 2 0 1 2.67

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Himalaya Technologies and Community Financial System, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Community Financial System has a consensus price target of $68.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.98%. Given Community Financial System’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Community Financial System is more favorable than Himalaya Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Himalaya Technologies and Community Financial System”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Himalaya Technologies N/A N/A -$580,000.00 N/A N/A Community Financial System $940.71 million 3.29 $182.48 million $3.67 15.98

Community Financial System has higher revenue and earnings than Himalaya Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Himalaya Technologies and Community Financial System’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Himalaya Technologies N/A N/A N/A Community Financial System 19.91% 10.71% 1.17%

Summary

Community Financial System beats Himalaya Technologies on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Himalaya Technologies

Himalaya Technologies, Inc., a development stage company, provides information services for the cannabis industry in the United States. It operates Kanab.Club, a social site for health and wellness products and services in the cannabis media market. The company was formerly known as Homeland Resources Ltd. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Community Financial System

Community Bank System, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides loans, including consumer mortgages; general purpose commercial and industrial loans, and mortgages on commercial properties; paycheck protection program loans; installment loans that are originated through selected dealerships and are secured by automobiles, marine, and other recreational vehicles; personal installment loans and check credit lines of credit for consumers; and home equity products. In addition, the company offers broker-dealer and investment advisory; cash management, investment, and treasury services; asset management services; and employee benefit services, as well as operates as a full-service insurance agency that provides personal and commercial lines of insurance, and other risk management products and services. Further, it offers contribution plan administration, employee benefit trust, collective investment fund, retirement plan administration and benefit consulting, fund administration, transfer agency, actuarial and benefit consulting, and health and welfare consulting services; and act as an investor in residential and commercial real estate activities. Additionally, the company offers wealth management, retirement planning, higher educational planning, fiduciary, risk management, trust, and personal financial planning services; and investment alternatives, including stocks, bonds, mutual funds, and insurance and advisory products, as well as master recordkeeping services. Community Bank System, Inc. was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in DeWitt, New York.

