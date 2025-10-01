Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $RYTM Shares Purchased by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYTM. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $71,038,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,199,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,515,000 after purchasing an additional 513,901 shares during the last quarter. Siren L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $14,701,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,330.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 244,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,965,000 after purchasing an additional 227,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 972.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 237,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,039,000 after purchasing an additional 215,806 shares during the last quarter.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of RYTM opened at $100.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.55 and a beta of 2.23. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.90 and a 12-month high of $106.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $48.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.72 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 117.13% and a negative return on equity of 1,831.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RYTM shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.64.

Read Our Latest Report on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Insider Activity at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 4,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $419,093.16. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,495.63. The trade was a 32.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher Paul German sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,590. This trade represents a 61.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,758 shares of company stock valued at $9,274,593 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.