Ridgewood Investments LLC Buys 1,097 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,358 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 267,959.7% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $64,976,521,000 after acquiring an additional 382,231,120 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 206,794,926 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,412,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896,735 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,374,921,000 after purchasing an additional 103,889,872 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,089,414,000. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,826,199,000 after acquiring an additional 18,733,431 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.00.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $186.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $187.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.65, for a total value of $7,106,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 138,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,647,161. This trade represents a 22.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.40, for a total transaction of $5,380,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,883,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,632,112.80. This represents a 1.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,022,407 shares of company stock valued at $700,382,754. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

