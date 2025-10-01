RLI Corp. $RLI Shares Sold by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in RLI by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 100.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of RLI by 100.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 88.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in RLI by 100.0% in the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLI Stock Up 1.2%

RLI stock opened at $65.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.65. RLI Corp. has a 52 week low of $63.92 and a 52 week high of $91.14.

RLI Announces Dividend

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $562.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.55 million. RLI had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 17.81%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is 18.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Jennifer L. Klobnak acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.15 per share, with a total value of $207,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer owned 98,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,817.50. This represents a 3.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

About RLI

(Free Report)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

See Also

