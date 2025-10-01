Rocket Companies, Inc. $RKT Position Boosted by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) by 1,617.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,580 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 37,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 33,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 112,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 17,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RKT stock opened at $19.38 on Wednesday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $22.56. The firm has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a PE ratio of -387.60 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.45 and a 200-day moving average of $15.07. The company has a quick ratio of 18.74, a current ratio of 18.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Rocket Companies had a positive return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 0.01%.The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Rocket Companies has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on RKT. Barclays boosted their price target on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group set a $16.00 price target on Rocket Companies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Rocket Companies from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.65.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

