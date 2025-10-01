Rogers Communication, Inc. $RCI Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lessened its position in shares of Rogers Communication, Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,838 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Rogers Communication were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rogers Communication by 303.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,538,620 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $148,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166,861 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communication by 373.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,870,559 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $76,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,859 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Rogers Communication by 1,252.8% during the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 2,312,136 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $61,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,227 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Rogers Communication by 380.4% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,348,091 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $62,717,000 after buying an additional 1,859,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP grew its holdings in Rogers Communication by 550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,421,228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,186,000 after buying an additional 1,202,579 shares during the last quarter. 45.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Communication Stock Performance

Rogers Communication stock opened at $34.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.06. Rogers Communication, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.18 and a 52 week high of $40.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Rogers Communication Increases Dividend

Rogers Communication ( NYSE:RCI Get Free Report ) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. Rogers Communication had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 7.33%.The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communication, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a $0.3672 dividend. This is a boost from Rogers Communication’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Rogers Communication’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Rogers Communication from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

About Rogers Communication

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

Featured Articles

