Samsara Inc. $IOT Shares Sold by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Samsara were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOT. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,457,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 213.4% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 13,020 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,229,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,467,000 after acquiring an additional 352,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on IOT. Wall Street Zen lowered Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Samsara from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Craig Hallum raised Samsara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research lowered Samsara from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Samsara from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

Samsara Stock Performance

Shares of IOT opened at $37.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.25. The company has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of -232.84 and a beta of 1.61. Samsara Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.40 and a fifty-two week high of $61.90.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $391.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.22 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 6.16%.Samsara’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Samsara has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.470 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.110-0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Samsara news, major shareholder Parallel Fund Iv L.P. Ah sold 793,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $30,582,910.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Bicket sold 133,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total value of $5,199,416.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,740. This trade represents a 76.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,715,775 shares of company stock valued at $139,717,268. Insiders own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

