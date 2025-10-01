SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 303.6% in the first quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 14.6% during the first quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 128,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,525,000 after buying an additional 17,326 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $329.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 84.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.16. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.10 and a 52-week high of $374.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $315.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total transaction of $49,879,007.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 825,998 shares in the company, valued at $278,088,746.66. The trade was a 15.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total transaction of $2,606,754.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 313,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,932,307.80. This represents a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 666,071 shares worth $225,623,008. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 6th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price objective (up previously from $304.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Macquarie started coverage on Broadcom in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Broadcom from $295.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.22.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

