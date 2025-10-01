Schlumberger Limited $SLB Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC reduced its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,646 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth $169,232,000. Scharf Investments LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 1,653,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,133,000 after purchasing an additional 281,773 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 810.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 75,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 66,907 shares during the period. Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 236.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 146,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after buying an additional 103,182 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 39,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $1,433,350.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 202,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,295,412.08. The trade was a 16.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.18.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $34.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $46.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.05.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 39.04%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

