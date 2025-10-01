Schlumberger Limited $SLB Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC reduced its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,646 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth $169,232,000. Scharf Investments LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 1,653,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,133,000 after purchasing an additional 281,773 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 810.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 75,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 66,907 shares during the period. Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 236.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 146,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after buying an additional 103,182 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 39,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $1,433,350.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 202,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,295,412.08. The trade was a 16.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Schlumberger Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $34.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $46.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.05.
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Schlumberger Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 39.04%.
About Schlumberger
Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.
