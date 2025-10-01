Scott & Selber Inc. Increases Stake in Visa Inc. $V

Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,608 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.0% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth $26,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Visa from $386.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Mizuho upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $359.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.96.

Visa Stock Performance

V opened at $341.34 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.51. The company has a market capitalization of $625.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.24 and a 1 year high of $375.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%.The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

