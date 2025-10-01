Short Interest in Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEKW) Rises By 766.7%

Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEKW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,200 shares, an increase of 766.7% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Maris-Tech stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEKW – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,991 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Maris-Tech were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NASDAQ MTEKW opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.28. Maris-Tech has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $1.88.

Maris-Tech Ltd. designs and manufactures digital video and audio hardware and software solutions for the professionals, civilian and home security, and defense and homeland security markets in Israel, the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers low latency video encoding and decoding platform to handle multiple video channels; dual channel low power encoder systems; miniature recording and streaming platforms; miniature intelligent video surveillance solutions; power and modular video encoding/decoding platform; and ultra-low-latency streaming solutions.

