Signaturefd LLC Acquires 1,311 Shares of Diageo plc $DEO

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 3.6% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Diageo by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Diageo from $117.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $95.42 on Wednesday. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $93.42 and a 12-month high of $141.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.45 and a 200-day moving average of $106.67. The company has a market capitalization of $53.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a $2.5192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 370.0%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.62. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.42%.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

