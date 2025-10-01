Signaturefd LLC Acquires 6,454 Shares of ICL Group Ltd. $ICL

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,454 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICL. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICL Group by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 52,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 11,956 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in ICL Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $408,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in ICL Group during the second quarter worth $20,022,000. Baron Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 28.8% in the second quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 10.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 43,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. 13.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ICL Group Stock Performance
ICL stock opened at $6.23 on Wednesday. ICL Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.43.
ICL Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0426 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 290.0%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.62%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ICL Group from $5.80 to $6.20 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.57.
About ICL Group
ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.
