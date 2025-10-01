Signaturefd LLC Acquires 99 Shares of Franco-Nevada Corporation $FNV

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 99,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the second quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the second quarter worth approximately $78,509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FNV. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.57.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

FNV stock opened at $222.96 on Wednesday. Franco-Nevada Corporation has a one year low of $112.70 and a one year high of $223.15. The firm has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.78, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.26.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 58.82% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $369.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Franco-Nevada’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Corporation will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.35%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

