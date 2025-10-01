Signaturefd LLC Boosts Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $22,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 609,867.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 72,897,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,133,630,000 after purchasing an additional 72,885,260 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,972,807,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 44.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,518,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,108,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,992 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $279,389,000. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $278,493,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 11th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Phillip Securities downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.45.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.1%

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $315.53 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $202.16 and a 1 year high of $318.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $299.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $867.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 28.73%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.