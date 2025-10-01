Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. $OMF

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Novem Group purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 2nd quarter worth $987,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in OneMain during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in OneMain during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in OneMain by 5.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in OneMain by 2.7% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 824,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000,000 after buying an additional 21,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at OneMain

In related news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 98,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,880,420. This represents a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 35,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total transaction of $2,081,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 275,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,360,197. The trade was a 11.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OMF has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on OneMain from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays upped their target price on OneMain from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on OneMain in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

OneMain Stock Down 2.0%

NYSE OMF opened at $56.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.30. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $63.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.25 and a 200-day moving average of $53.99.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.20. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 12.63%.The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 75.09%.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

