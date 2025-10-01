Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stake in Vulcan Materials Company $VMC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,058 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 259,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,482,000 after buying an additional 11,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 30,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,076,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

VMC opened at $307.92 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $289.45 and a 200 day moving average of $267.49. The stock has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.01, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Vulcan Materials Company has a 52-week low of $215.08 and a 52-week high of $308.18.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 12.52%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $303.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $321.00 price objective (up from $305.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $286.00 to $279.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.36.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Vulcan Materials

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.56, for a total value of $208,394.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 2,832 shares in the company, valued at $845,521.92. This represents a 19.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.