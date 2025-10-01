Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stock Position in STMicroelectronics N.V. $STM

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 34.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,921 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,054 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STM. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 139.6% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 63.1% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 396.4% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,197 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,322 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 184.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics stock opened at $28.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.13. The stock has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.96. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $33.47.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 4.55%. STMicroelectronics has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that STMicroelectronics N.V. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on STM shares. TD Cowen reduced their target price on STMicroelectronics from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. BNP Paribas raised STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.06.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

