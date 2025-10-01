Signaturefd LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 140.0% in the first quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPI opened at $57.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.94 and a 52-week high of $60.88.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.