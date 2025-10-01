Signaturefd LLC Grows Stake in Reddit Inc. $RDDT

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Reddit were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RDDT. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reddit by 100.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Reddit in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Reddit by 344.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Reddit during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reddit during the first quarter worth $43,000.

Reddit Stock Performance

RDDT opened at $230.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a PE ratio of 209.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.40. Reddit Inc. has a one year low of $64.51 and a one year high of $282.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $221.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.71.

Insider Transactions at Reddit

Reddit ( NYSE:RDDT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.25. Reddit had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 12.97%.The company had revenue of $499.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. Reddit has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Reddit news, COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 30,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.28, for a total value of $7,909,044.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,295,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,426,647.04. This represents a 2.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 18,000 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.22, for a total transaction of $4,701,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 494,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,069,846.88. This represents a 3.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 379,834 shares of company stock worth $82,388,799 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 34.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RDDT has been the topic of several research reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Reddit in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Reddit from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Reddit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Reddit from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Reddit from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.58.

Reddit Profile

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

