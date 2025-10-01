Signaturefd LLC Has $423,000 Stock Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation $ON

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 83.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $41,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 69.5% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ON. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.68.

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $49.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.08, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.48. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 5.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.56.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. ON Semiconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.640 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $768,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 977,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,083,633.08. This represents a 1.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ON Semiconductor Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

