Signaturefd LLC Has $424,000 Holdings in Okta, Inc. $OKTA

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OKTA. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in Okta by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 7.2% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 18.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 31,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.33, for a total transaction of $2,951,605.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 3,348 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $301,889.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 39,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,530,606.35. This represents a 7.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,593 shares of company stock worth $12,598,168 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OKTA. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Okta from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Truist Financial raised Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, August 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.94.

View Our Latest Analysis on OKTA

Okta Stock Performance

OKTA opened at $91.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.87, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.99. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.92 and a twelve month high of $127.57.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $728,000 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.84 million. Okta had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Okta has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.330-3.380 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.750 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta Company Profile

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.