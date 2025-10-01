Signaturefd LLC Has $452,000 Stake in Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 194.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,742 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Harrell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the second quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 311.3% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,707 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 8,104 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Illumina by 82.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,631 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 199.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Stock Up 3.4%

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $94.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.43. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.70 and a twelve month high of $156.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The life sciences company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 29.36%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Illumina has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.450-4.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ILMN. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Illumina from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Illumina from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup cut Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ILMN

Illumina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.