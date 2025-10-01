Signaturefd LLC Has $481,000 Stake in Hershey Company (The) $HSY

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennon Green & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC now owns 43,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,379,000 after purchasing an additional 10,784 shares during the last quarter. William Allan Corp lifted its stake in Hershey by 173.1% in the first quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 18,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 11,785 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Hershey by 9.5% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,460,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,269,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HSY stock opened at $187.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.73. The company has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.27. Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $140.13 and a twelve month high of $208.03.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.23. Hershey had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 13.54%.The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Hershey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.809-5.997 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hershey Company will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 72.78%.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 19,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,472,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 193,624 shares in the company, valued at $34,852,320. This represents a 9.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $240,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 38,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,852,240. The trade was a 3.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,704 shares of company stock worth $12,206,910 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on Hershey from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $174.05.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

