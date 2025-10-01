Signaturefd LLC Has $493,000 Position in BXP, Inc. $BXP

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in BXP were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BXP by 66.7% during the first quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,719,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in BXP by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 108,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,281,000 after purchasing an additional 53,727 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BXP by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,001,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,461,000 after purchasing an additional 17,385 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden grew its position in BXP by 801.4% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 107,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 95,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in BXP in the 1st quarter worth $14,737,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

BXP Trading Down 1.3%

BXP stock opened at $74.37 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. BXP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.22 and a fifty-two week high of $90.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,479.83, a P/E/G ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.22.

BXP Cuts Dividend

BXP ( NYSE:BXP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. BXP had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 0.11%.The company had revenue of $868.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. BXP has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.840-6.92 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.690-1.71 EPS. Analysts expect that BXP, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. BXP’s payout ratio is currently 13,066.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BXP. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of BXP from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on BXP from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on BXP from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BXP from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BXP from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BXP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.13.

About BXP

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

