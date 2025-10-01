Signaturefd LLC Has $509,000 Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,834 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at $554,893,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,523,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $718,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,489 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 171.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,194,829 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $218,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,971 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 2,371.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,994,732 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $136,220,000 after buying an additional 1,914,019 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 22.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 10,123,525 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $691,336,000 after buying an additional 1,868,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Price Performance

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $67.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a PE ratio of 46.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.48. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.52 and a 1-year high of $93.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. DexCom had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. DexCom has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 1,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $117,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,417,840. This trade represents a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 2,750 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total value of $222,915.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 51,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,143,868.26. This represents a 5.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,849 shares of company stock worth $564,733. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DXCM. Wall Street Zen cut DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Argus began coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.11.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

