Signaturefd LLC Has $537,000 Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,253 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HPE. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at $15,663,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth about $301,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 153,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 28,123 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

HPE opened at $24.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.12. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a twelve month low of $11.97 and a twelve month high of $25.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.43.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

In related news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $983,200.00. Following the sale, the director owned 83,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,500.02. This represents a 32.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 166,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $4,171,649.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,585,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,690,721.78. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 543,738 shares of company stock valued at $12,922,932 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.81.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

