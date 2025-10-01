Signaturefd LLC Has $544,000 Stake in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 352.3% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp VA ADV raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 177.6% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LYB shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $64.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of LYB opened at $49.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 63.64 and a beta of 0.85. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 12-month low of $47.55 and a 12-month high of $96.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.47.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.25). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 711.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

In related news, CEO Peter Z. E. Vanacker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $1,071,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 160,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,590,003.07. This trade represents a 11.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

