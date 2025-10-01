Signaturefd LLC Has $600,000 Stock Holdings in RH $RH

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 189.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RH by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of RH by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of RH by 146.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RH by 214.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RH. Barclays cut their price target on RH from $436.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded RH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $199.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of RH in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on RH from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.29.

RH Stock Performance

RH stock opened at $203.12 on Wednesday. RH has a 52 week low of $123.03 and a 52 week high of $457.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $222.41 and a 200-day moving average of $203.82.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $899.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.58 million. RH had a net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 113.58%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. RH has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that RH will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $472,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,616 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,576.08. This represents a 7.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

