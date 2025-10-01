Signaturefd LLC Has $601,000 Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Corporation $OTIS

Signaturefd LLC lessened its holdings in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 0.8% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 6.2% during the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 5.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Otis Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of OTIS opened at $91.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.30. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a 52 week low of $84.25 and a 52 week high of $106.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.98.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 10.68%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.