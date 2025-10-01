Signaturefd LLC Has $620,000 Position in Ovintiv Inc. $OVV

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 143.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Gen Wealth Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv during the first quarter worth $48,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 43.4% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 91.3% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on OVV. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $48.00 price target on Ovintiv and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.

Ovintiv Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $40.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.08. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $47.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 53.10%.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

