Signaturefd LLC Increases Holdings in Wintrust Financial Corporation $WTFC

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,926 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maseco LLP bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 1,264.7% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WTFC shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $162.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.64.

Wintrust Financial Stock Down 0.1%

WTFC stock opened at $132.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.37. Wintrust Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $89.10 and a fifty-two week high of $142.04.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.19. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.06%.The business had revenue of $670.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Corporation will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wintrust Financial

In related news, insider Edward J. Wehmer bought 3,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.35 per share, for a total transaction of $103,265.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,265.65. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David A. Dykstra sold 14,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $1,965,321.26. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 182,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,965,818.24. This represents a 7.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

