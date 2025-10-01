Signaturefd LLC Increases Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EW. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 405 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. BTIG Research raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Daiwa America raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 4,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total value of $326,898.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 22,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,278.92. The trade was a 15.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total transaction of $698,637.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 206,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,150,614. The trade was a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.8%

EW opened at $77.84 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.07. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.68.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.96% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.60 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.